There's nothing cuter than watching idols interact with babies and show 'Superman is Back' is definitely delivering with some cute footage of Seventeen's Dino, Hoshi, and Seungkwan fawning over Moon Hee Jun's daughter Jam Jam.

The adorable clip shows the idols vying for Jam Jam's attention and the scene is bound to make fans' hearts melt. Check it out above and stay tuned for more updates!