Dream Catcher reveal dance practice video for 'Deja Vu'

Dream Catcher have revealed a dance practice video for their latest track "Deja Vu"!

While the music video told an epic fairy tale, the dance practice video features the Dream Catcher members dressed down as they go over the "Deja Vu" choreography with a cute, stuffed friend. "Deja Vu" is the title track of the group's special mini album 'Raid of Dream', and it's also featured in a collaboration with RPG mobile game 'King's Raid'.

Check out Dream Catcher's "Deja Vu" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it! 

