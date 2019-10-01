Jiyeon says she hopes T-ara will follow in Fin.K.L's footsteps

Jiyeon revealed she hopes T-ara will follow in Fin.K.L's footsteps.



In an interview on October 1, Jiyeon expressed, "T-ara was my youth. I always miss it." As for a possible reunion, she stated, "We're continuously talking about it. There are realistic aspects to it, but even if it's not immediately, the members talk about how we hope to introduce ourselves as T-ara on stage together once again one day. We all feel the same."



She also commented on old-school girl group Fin.K.L's reunion for their JTBC variety show 'Camping Club', saying, "I choked up a lot while I watched 'Camping Club'. I even cried... I thought about how I hope we'd be like our sunbaenims." Jiyeon further said the T-ara members are still in contact, sharing, "The members talk about a lot of different things together. If we didn't have each other, we wouldn't have gotten through it. We're like each other's family. We have a lot of happy memories together. I miss it. It's my youth."

Stay tuned for updates on Jiyeon and T-ara.