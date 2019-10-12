7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Dara & Park Bom reveal duo version of 2NE1's 'Lonely'

Dara and Park Bom revealed a duo version of 2NE1's "Lonely".

The former 2NE1 members let fans know they can expect a special collaboration, and Dara has now revealed a Dara-Park Bom version of 2NE1's hit 2011 song "Lonely". The video above follows the two singers in the studio, photos of their memories, and a sit-down performance.

Watch Dara and Park Bom's "Lonely" above and the original version by 2NE1 below!

  1. 2NE1
  2. Park Bom
  3. Dara
tvxqdom2,270 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

It makes me so happy to see them singing together🤗 2NE1 Queens👑

Nicole3359374 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I don’t think Dara has changed even a little bit since their debut except she doesn’t have palm tree hair anymore. 😂

