Dara & Park Bom reveal duo version of 2NE1's 'Lonely'

Dara and Park Bom revealed a duo version of 2NE1's "Lonely".



The former 2NE1 members let fans know they can expect a special collaboration, and Dara has now revealed a Dara-Park Bom version of 2NE1's hit 2011 song "Lonely". The video above follows the two singers in the studio, photos of their memories, and a sit-down performance.



Watch Dara and Park Bom's "Lonely" above and the original version by 2NE1 below!