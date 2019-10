Brave Entertainment has kicked off a series of introductory individual films for the members of a new boy group, known as DKB.

The group's first member up with a stylish individual film is E-Chan, born February 19, 1997. His profile indicates that he's in charge of rap and dance, and sure enough in his individual film, E-Chan showcases a trendy, confident rap true to his own style.

Stay tuned to get to know even more of the members of DKB, soon.