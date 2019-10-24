0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 minutes ago

Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB gets rowdy in pre-debut promo film 'Move the Crowd'

Brave Entertainment has officially unveiled their new boy group DKB for the first time ever, in a trendy, black and white promotion film titled "Move the Crowd". 

In their first pre-debut promotion film, the DKB members move freely to the music in their given space, as their faces remain hidden. DKB plan on releasing a series of unique pre-debut promotion contents leading up to their debut, set for early 2020.

Stay tuned for more information on Brave Entertainment's first new boy group in 7 years, DKB. 

