Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

'Beauty+' magazine reveals soft & sweet art film from MONSTA X Shownu's cover photoshoot

Remember MONSTA X leader Shownu's endearing 'Beauty+' cover pictorial? 

The magazine has now unveiled the full, soft and sweet art film from Shownu's photoshoot set, giving Monbebes yet another massive heart attack! In the chill art film, Shownu melts onlookers with his natural, calm demeanor while flawlessly pulling off numerous fall and winter styles like long coats, sweaters, simple tees, etc. Check out the art film for yourself above!

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be returning in Korea this coming October 28 with their newest mini album, 'Follow: Find You'. 

kikiinfinite95156 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Shownu looks really handsome. Such a boyfriend material

