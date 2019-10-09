7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen top Oricon's weekly album sales chart once again with 3rd full album 'An Ode'

According to Oricon's latest chart update for the week of October 14, Seventeen's recently released 3rd full Korean album 'An Ode' took away the 1st place spot on the weekly album sales chart!

Seventeen's 'An Ode' came in 1st place on Oricon's weekly album sales chart with approximately 44,000 copies sold in Japan, also topping the overseas albums chart as well as Oricon's weekly overall album chart. 

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be stopping in a total of 4-cities soon for the Japan leg of their 'Ode To You' world tour, putting on a total of 10 shows from October through November. Congratulations, Seventeen!

