Watch the first trailer for Jung Yoo Mi x Gong Yoo's 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982'

Actress Jung Yoo Mi will be depicting the untold stories of women and their struggles as they endure life as a daughter, wife, mother, and more in her upcoming film, 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982'.



Based off of a bestselling novel of the same name, 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' explores the life of a woman in her late thirties named Kim Ji Young, who feels trapped, anxious, and lost in her ordinary life. Alongside Jung Yoo Mi in the role of Kim Ji Young, actor Gong Yoo plays the role of Kim Ji Young's husband - working with Jung Yoo Mi again for the third time after 'Silenced' and 'Train To Busan'.

Directed by Kim Do Young, 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' premieres in Korea some time this October. Check out the first trailer for the film above.

