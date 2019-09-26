VICTON's Byungchan reveals teaser poster for his 1st domestic solo fan meeting, 'Be Shining: 燦'

VICTON member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Byungchan will be greeting domestic fans through his first solo fan meeting, 'Be Shining: 燦'!

Set to take place this October 20 at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall, 'Be Shining: 燦' will bring together Byungchan and 2,000 lucky fans for a special time. Meanwhile, Byungchan is also currently active as the MC of a new SBS MTV variety series 'Ban Ban Show', alongside announcer Jang Sung Gyu and Song Yoo Bin. His group VICTON is also expected to delve into more active promotions later this year.



