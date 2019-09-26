Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 confirms premiere date this winter!

'Netflix's original K-variety series 'Busted' season 2 is finally coming this winter!

As many of you know, 'Busted' tells the story of a crew of unlikely detectives who solve mysterious crimes by undergoing hilarious challenges. Joining original cast members like Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Park Min Young, EXO's Sehun, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, and more is a new face, singer/actor Lee Seung Gi!

You can tune in to the gran premiere of 'Busted' season 2 this November 8 to find out how Yoo Jae Suk survived the unexpected explosion from season 1, and more!

