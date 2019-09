Loopy and Nafla have released a decadent MV for their song "Atlantis".

The two rappers achieved widespread fame and recognition after appearing on 'Show Me The Money 777', which was inevitably won by Nafla. The MV shows psychedelic and dream-like sequences featuring bikini-clad women, space, and more. The groovy song is bound to get you into a mood as the sun sets.

Check out the music video above!