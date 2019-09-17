Serri talks about the dark side of the entertainment industry, says she received sponsor offers and drugs

K-pop can be fun and glamorous, but there is definitely a dark side to every entertainment industry.

Dal Shabet member Serri recently posted a YouTube video addressing controversial topics such as drugs and sponsorships that is gaining massive attention.

She started off by explaining that there are some companies who are likely to accept sponsors and some who aren't. Serri stated that luckily, her CEO never brought any of the members to a drinking meeting. However, Serri has received sponsorship offers through Instagram DM's. She stated that some sponsors will threaten girls who reject their offers, saying that they would not be able to debut or work.

Regarding drugs, Serri talks about a time when a fellow idol offered her drugs. The member was a part of an idol group and had the drugs in a vitamin container and told Serri that she'd "feel good" if she ate it. She stated that the individual later appeared in the headlines for drug usage, causing her much shock.

Check out the video below.