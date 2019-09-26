Hit YG producer Joe Rhee transitions flawlessly into solo artist Vince for his debut 'Mennal' MV teaser

Less than a week left until YG Entertainment's hit producer Joe Rhee makes his official solo debut as Vince!

Many fans know Joe Rhee as the mastermind composer behind some of K-Pop's hits like Sunmi's "Gashina", WINNER's "Ah Yeah", Taeyang's "Wake Me Up", and more. Come this October 2 at 6 PM KST, Joe Rhee will also be promoting as solo artist Vince with the release of his first single "Mennal" feat. Okasian!



Check out Vince's first MV teaser for "Mennal" above for a taste of his debut sound!