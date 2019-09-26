ATEEZ's San & Mingi cover their sensual sides in elegant face veils for next 'All To Action' teaser images

ATEEZ's San and Mingi have released their sultry, golden teaser images for the group's upcoming 1st full album comeback.

Utilizing the elegantly designed face veils to add an air of mystery and ethereal quality, the ATEEZ members continue to raise fans' curiosity for their upcoming comeback concept. The group will be releasing another set of teaser images featuring San and Mingi later tonight, followed by the team's remaining two members Wooyoung and Jongho, all leading up to the release of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' on October 8 at 6 PM KST.

Check out San and Mingi's alluring visuals in their latest individual teasers, below.