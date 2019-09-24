15

Super Junior to guest as a full group on 'Idol Room'

Super Junior will be making a guest appearance on JTBC's 'Idol Room', for the first time as a full group!

The veteran idol group is set to make a comeback this coming October 14 with their 9th full album 'Time Slip', containing their upbeat title track "Super Clap", pre-revealed tracks "Show" and "Somebody New", plus more. The comeback will also mark Super Junior's first promotions after their maknae and final member Kyuhyun returned from his mandatory military service, earlier this year. 

Look forward to Super Junior on 'Idol Room' with MCs Donhee and Conhee, coming soon!

Elf_lover324 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Shall look forward to this one.

Procrastinating423 pts 19 minutes ago 1
19 minutes ago

What's with "Donhee and Conhee"? Weren't their nicknames Dony and Cony?

