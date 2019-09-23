6

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu to model for Guess; flies to LA for campaign shoot

'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu has become an exclusive model for global fashion brand Guess

The Jellyfish Entertainment trainee took off to Los Angeles early on September 23, where he is said to be shooting for the campaign.

Known for his height and youthful good looks, Kim Min Kyu has received a number of love calls from various companies interested in having him model for their brand. According to industry sources, he is currently in the middle of finalizing advertisement contracts with four or five other brands, offering products from fast food, snacks, and beverages to household goods.

Stay tuned for more news about Kim Min Kyu's post-'Produce X 101' activities!

spermflop 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Good for him. Do better than those scammers in x1 who snatched your spot

0

Blue1527 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Great looks and good personality! I loved him in Produce x101 even though he was one of the worst dancer/vocalist, because of his upright personality.

