'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu to model for Guess; flies to LA for campaign shoot

'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu has become an exclusive model for global fashion brand Guess!



The Jellyfish Entertainment trainee took off to Los Angeles early on September 23, where he is said to be shooting for the campaign.



Known for his height and youthful good looks, Kim Min Kyu has received a number of love calls from various companies interested in having him model for their brand. According to industry sources, he is currently in the middle of finalizing advertisement contracts with four or five other brands, offering products from fast food, snacks, and beverages to household goods.





Stay tuned for more news about Kim Min Kyu's post-'Produce X 101' activities!