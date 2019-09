Akdong Musician has released an acoustic version of their album preview.

As if they are ready to set sail, the sibling duo of Akdong Musician hopped on a boat and delivered a live performance of their medley. For their imminent comeback, Akdong Musician will release their 3rd full album 'Sailing', featuring the title song "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love".

Watch the soothing clip above! Which song feels the most touching to you?