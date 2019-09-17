23

Soyu x Rain reveal making of Pepsi project collaboration single 'Beginning'

AKP STAFF

Soyu and Rain have revealed the making of their Pepsi project collaboration single "Beginning".

After the love story in the music video, fans can now watch Soyu and Rain behind the scenes in the studio as they record the romantic, smooth R&B song. As previously reported, "Beginning" is the latest installment of Starship Entertainment's Pepsi music project, coinciding with the project's current 'The Love of Autumn' theme.

Watch Soyu x Rain's "Beginning" making-of video above!

  

Bi Rain is back ayeeeee

