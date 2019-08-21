X1 members open up about their fears ahead of debut reality show premiere

D-1 until the premiere of X1's debut reality series, 'X1 Flash'!

In a newly released preview clip for 'X1 Flash', the members are busy preparing for their impending debut with no time to spare, spending every moment recording, practicing, traveling, and more. With less than a week left until their debut and debut show-con, the X1 members also got some time to sit in front of the camera and open up about their fears, which you can catch a preview of above.

Will you be tuning in to the premiere of Mnet's 'X1 Flash', this August 22 at 8 PM KST?

