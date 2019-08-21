Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

3

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

X1 members open up about their fears ahead of debut reality show premiere

AKP STAFF

D-1 until the premiere of X1's debut reality series, 'X1 Flash'!

In a newly released preview clip for 'X1 Flash', the members are busy preparing for their impending debut with no time to spare, spending every moment recording, practicing, traveling, and more. With less than a week left until their debut and debut show-con, the X1 members also got some time to sit in front of the camera and open up about their fears, which you can catch a preview of above. 

Will you be tuning in to the premiere of Mnet's 'X1 Flash', this August 22 at 8 PM KST?

  1. X1
1 1,325 Share 57% Upvoted

-1

notdelusional23221 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

why they debut in hurry ? to avoid changing member controversy ?

Share
BTS
Big Hit To Produce Drama Based On BTS Universe
57 minutes ago   1   552

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND