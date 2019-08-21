NCT Dream members pair up in dreamy 'Allure' pictorial

The 6 boys of NCT Dream partnered up with 'Allure' Korea in a dreamy photoshoot, taking motifs from the heroes of adventure tales!

Posing as a group, in pairs, as well as individually, the NCT Dream members portrayed a variety of unique, adventurous moods. During their interview, the group shared, "The members are all really close. Which is why our team always has such a great atmosphere, and we can't help but enjoy our work."

You can find NCT Dream's full pictorial and interview in the September issue of 'Allure'.