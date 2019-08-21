Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

NCT Dream members pair up in dreamy 'Allure' pictorial

AKP STAFF

The 6 boys of NCT Dream partnered up with 'Allure' Korea in a dreamy photoshoot, taking motifs from the heroes of adventure tales!

Posing as a group, in pairs, as well as individually, the NCT Dream members portrayed a variety of unique, adventurous moods. During their interview, the group shared, "The members are all really close. Which is why our team always has such a great atmosphere, and we can't help but enjoy our work." 

You can find NCT Dream's full pictorial and interview in the September issue of 'Allure'. 

  1. NCT Dream
0 868 Share 63% Upvoted
BTS
Big Hit To Produce Drama Based On BTS Universe
57 minutes ago   1   552

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND