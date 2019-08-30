CLC reveals first lyric spoilers for 'Devil'

CLC is making a comeback and has released some intriguing lyric teasers for their upcoming release "Devil".

The two retro horror-inspired images give a sneak peek at the lyrics, which include:

"A really cruel devil, you would never know by the looks."

"Where did you learn all those bad things that you awkwardly berate me?"

It definitely seems like the group is ready to drop some realness about a devil-like person in their comeback, and fans are here for it. CLC has definitely been mastering some charismatic concepts and this next song is bound to be another banger.