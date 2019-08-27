Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Watch brand new 'Elite' uniform models AB6IX & Shin Ye Eun behind the scenes during their 2020 semester making film!

Rookie boy group AB6IX and rising star Shin Ye Eun will be promoting as 'Elite' school uniform models for the upcoming 2020 semester!

Both AB6IX and Shin Ye Eun were announced as 'Elite's newest models last week, following previous brand models NCT 127 and ELRIS. Ahead of the release of their 2020 semester photoshoot, 'Elite' has shared a making film of AB6IX and Shin Ye Eun testing out their chemistry together for the first time, going back to school in classy, elegant uniform styles!

Watch the full behind-the-scenes making film above, and stay tuned for more of AB6IX and Shin Ye Eun's promotional campaigns with 'Elite'!

