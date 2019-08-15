Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Hye Kyo says it's good to see Lee Hyori & Lee Jin of Fin.K.L together again

AKP STAFF

Song Hye Kyo surprised netizens by commenting on a photo of Lee Hyori and Lee Jin of Fin.K.L.


On August 15, Lee Jin shared a photo of herself and Lee Hyori in New York with the caption, "It was good to meet our leader in New York," and actress Song Hye Kyo responded, "It is really good." 

Lee Jin has been living in New York with her husband, but she recently regrouped with former Fin.K.L members Lee Hyori, Sung Yuri, and Ock Joo Hyun for the JTBC reality show 'Camping Club'. Like their other fans, Song Hye Kyo seems glad to see them together again.

Have you been watching 'Camping Club'?

