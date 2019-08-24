'Produce X 101's Song Yu Vin and Kim Kook Heon make duo debut through sentimental 'Blurry' MV

Popular 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yu Vin and Kim Kook Heon are making their duo debut!

On August 24 at 6 PM KST, they released the music video for "Blurry." The single is an emotional pop ballad where the two vocalists sing to someone they deeply miss, asking them to tell them that they will love them forever. In the music video, the two can be seen in two separate scenes, looking introspective in sets filtered through melancholy greys and blues.

The two idols originally debuted together through Music Works' first boy group MYTEEN back in 2017 before both appearing as trainees on 'Produce X 101.' During the course of the competition, Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin won national producers' hearts with their solid vocal talent and sibling-like friendship, finishing in 21st and 16th place, respectively. While MYTEEN has since officially disbanded, the two members will continue to hold activities as a duo.

Meanwhile, Song Yu Vin and Kim Kook Heon will be holding their first post-'Produce X 101' fan meeting on August 31 in Seoul.

Check out the full music video for "Blurry" below!