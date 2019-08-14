Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MYTEEN's Song Yoo Bin & Kim Guk Heon announce their 1st fan meeting ahead of unit debut

On August 14, Music Works announced Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon's first solo fan meeting 'The Present', taking place this August 31 at 6 PM KST at Kyunghee University. 

Originally members of Music Works's boy group MYTEEN, Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon have decided to make their unit debut after wrapping up their participation in the recently ended 'Produce X 101'. Ahead of more details regarding their unit debut, the upcoming MYTEEN duo will be greeting their fans first through an intimate fan meeting. 

Tickets for 'The Present' go on sale this August 19 at 8 PM KST via Interpark. Who would love to attend?

