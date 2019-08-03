New 'Three Meals a Day' in the mountain village (female cast ver.) reveals highlight preview ahead of premiere next week!

tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' is returning with a brand new season in the mountain village, and a female cast made up of Yeom Jung Ah, Yoon Se Ah, and Park So Dam!

Ahead of the series' premiere next week, the show has released a highlight preview to introduce viewers to each of the cast members, as well as the gorgeous scenery, delicious food, and more. Veteran model/actress Yeom Jung Ah takes up the role of the oldest unnie this season, showing viewers a much more friendly and clumsy side than in her drama or film roles. Actress Yoon Se Ah takes on the role of the middle unnie, always full of bright, positive energy, while actress Park So Dam is ready to receive all the love as the adorable, but handy, maknae.

As with previous seasons, the cast members will also welcome various surprise guests to the cozy, mountain village home and farm of 'Three Meals a Day', so make sure to catch the season premiere on August 9 at 9:10 PM KST!