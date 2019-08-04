Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT's Jaehyun and Doyoung tease upcoming OST duet 'New Love' through short intro video

NCT members Doyoung and Jaehyun are coming together to release an OST song for the web drama 'Best Mistake.'

On August 4, KOK TV released a short teaser for the track featuring the two idols. In the clip, the boys reveal the title of the song is "New Love," a song Doyoung then describes as "an EDM song with a tropical sound that complements the warm summer."


The two members then tell fans to look forward to how the song will be used in the drama.

Meanwhile, 'Best Mistake' is a high school slice-of-life web drama that follows the lives of various teenagers. The OST music video for "New Love" is set for release on August 9. 

Check out Doyoung and Jaehyun's teaser interview above!

