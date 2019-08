Project group IN2IT has returned with a new single after approximately a year!

For this comeback, IN2IT will be promoting as 6-members with the absence of maknae Sunghyun, who is taking a small break after finishing up his participation on 'Produce X 101'.

IN2IT's new single "Run Away" is a powerful rock genre, with lyrics depicting the passionate dreams of youths. Check out the boys' "Run Away" MV above.