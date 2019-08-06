Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' to include various new categories + more mini games

According to MBC on August 7, the upcoming Chuseok special '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' will be planning a series of changes to appease all audiences, under the theme '10th Festival'.

The 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' series returns this Chuseok for the 10th year in a row since it's launch, after wrapping up a successful Lunar New Year airing earlier this year. Returning sports categories at the upcoming Chuseok 'ISAC' include track & field, archery, and free kick shootouts. On top of these classic categories, the 'ISAC' will be incorporating various new categories which will allow idol competitors to not only showcase their athletic abilities, but also their charms and star qualities.

Furthermore, this Chuseok's 'ISAC' will also include more mini games in between different category transitions, to bring more fun and incorporate fan participation. MBC will be unveiling the full list of idol participants for this Chuseok's 'ISAC' very soon.



Meanwhile, recording for the main ceremony of the 'ISAC' will take place this August 12 at the Goyang Indoor Gymnasium, with additional recordings scheduled for later times.



