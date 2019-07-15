VIXX's Ravi, Cold Bay, and Xydo are fresh and young in MV teaser for 'Fashionable' collab

VIXX's Ravi is teaming up with labelmate rappers Cold Bay and Xydo for a new hip-hop track!

On July 15, the music video teaser for the GXXD-produced single "Fashionable" was released through Ravi's new label GROOVL1N's official YouTube channel. In the clip, each rapper is artistically introduced through stop motion photography before all three come together to provide a preview of the song. The 'fresh and young' hook alludes to the song's carefree concept, raising fans' anticipation of what the final product will sound like.



Meanwhile, "Fashionable" is set for full release on July 18.

Check out the music video teaser above, and stay tuned for more news about GROOVL1N artists!