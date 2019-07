BTOB's Peniel is gearing to release his solo single "Fly23" and is showing off his summer swag in his first MV teaser for the song.

Peniel takes off to a summer paradise after wearing a VR headset. He dives into a pool and also shows off some trendy dance moves while in the water. With summer coming to a peak, Peniel seems to have the perfect solution to cool you off with his newest single.

Wait for the full release on July 31 KST. Check out the teaser above!