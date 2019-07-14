Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 3 minutes ago

Ock Joo Hyun gets emotional as reunited FIN.K.L members go on their camping trip

Ock Joo Hyun shed a tear on FIN.K.L's reality show 'Camping Club'.

On July 14, JTBC Entertainment aired the pilot episode of FIN.K.L's long-awaited reality show. As the four members got in the car to embark on their camping trip, Oak Joo Hyun surprised everyone by suddenly bursting into tears. 

Before hitting the road, the girls put on their own throwback song "To My Boyfriend" (1998), and it was when they were all jamming to the beat when Ock Joo Hyun started weeping. 

When driver Lee Hyori noticed that she was crying, she teased her by saying, "What are you doing? What is it? Is it menopause or what? Let's control our emotions here!", and made all the other members laugh.

Do you ever miss FIN.K.L's generation of K-Pop?

