MONSTA X's rapper I.M covers IU's 'Through The Night' with soothing vocals

MONSTA X's I.M has confused fans with his position identity.

As the maknae rapper of the group, I.M has mesmerized fans with his lower rap voice in all of MONSTA X's songs. In this cover, however, I.M sang an IU ballad purely with his vocals. IU's "Through The Night" has been a steady go-to for many vocalists, for both male and female idol singers.

Along with this dark but soothing video, I.M calmly sings you good-night in this unexpected cover. What do you think of I.M's singing voice?