IZ*ONE members ask for a pinky promise in story movie teaser for their own mobile game, 'remember Z'

IZ*ONE's very own mobile game is less than a week away from official release!

In their latest, story movie teaser clip, each of the IZ*ONE members ask for a pinky promise with fans, who will take on the role of IZ*ONE's "producer" in the upcoming game. The teaser seemingly takes place in the future, in the year 2021, before rewinding back in time to the present year.

IZ*ONE's upcoming mobile game 'remember Z' is set for release in both Korea and Japan this July 31! Do you want to become IZ*ONE's "producer" and determine their fates?