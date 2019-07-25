ITZY releases second MV teaser for 'ICY'

ITZY has given fans another glimpse at their upcoming music video and title track "ICY" with this second MV teaser.

Member Yuna takes the center as she leads the group with some cheeky and fun choreography! The girls dance in a city street as the camera follows their movements. The song seems to be bright and happy but also has a catchy drop. "ICY" definitely has some similar vibes to "DALLA DALLA" and is bound to get you dancing to it all night long!

Check out the teaser above.