Kang Daniel talks about possible music show appearances with 'What Are You Up To'

Kang Daniel responded to questions about possible music show appearances with his solo debut track "What Are You Up To".



At his solo debut showcase on July 25, the former Wanna One member said, "Not a lot of time was available to prepare for the album, so there wasn't as much time for discussions between the agency and broadcast companies. I'd hope to hear good news soon. I'm sorry I can't give a clear answer yet. Discussions are ongoing on the broadcast side, so it's hard to give a definitive answer."



He continued, "As for my fan meeting, the dates for Singapore and Hong Kong are out. Other dates are being discussed and will be announced later."



Have you seen the music video for Kang Daniel's solo debut song?

