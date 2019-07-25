Illegal business allegedly running from building owned by Big Bang's Daesung

Channel A has reported an illegal business is running from a building owned by Big Bang's Daesung.



On July 25, reports alleged a building in Gangnam purchased by Daesung in 2017 before his military enlistment houses a suspicious business that includes prostitution services. The Channel A reporters found that many of the floors in the building were inaccessible by elevator during the day, but at night, what looks to be an entertainment business serving alcohol drinks opened up.



According to the reports, the basement and 4 upper floors of the 8-floor building are taken up by the suspicious business, which has no signage but is registered as a restaurant.



The merchants around the location commented, "It's a bar that only opens in the evening," and "There's a weird bar in the basement. I think you can call it a 'room salon,'" referring to businesses that are often fronts for prostitution.



The real estate agent for the building told Channel A, "Daesung is the building owner, but he is not involved in its operation."