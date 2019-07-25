A Pink's Na-Eun stuns with her beauty once again in latest 'Adidas' CF

A Pink's Na-Eun is back again to stun viewers with her flawless, sporty look - this time in neon-colored 'Adidas' Ultraboost shoes!

Active as a female endorsement model for 'Adidas' since 2018, Na-Eun roams the streets in various styles of sportswear, looking flawless in each outfit. Also well-known as the shoes endorsed by Tottenham Hotspur soccer player Son Heung Min, the 2019 'Adidas' Ultraboost running shoes are sure to be popular with all ages and genders!

Check out the CF above.