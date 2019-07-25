Han Seo Hee exposes hate messages from an iKON fan + points blame on Yang Hyun Suk

Han Seo Hee recently spoke up via her Instagram story to point out one iKON fan, who has been sending her private hate messages.

In the private message, the iKON fan writes to Han Seo Hee, "Please help. This isn't a problem involving just you. We know that everyone is suffering. If that's the case, then everyone needs to go back to the beginning to resolve the issue. If this scandal goes away, you'll both be much more at ease. Under no circumstance, did we want things to seem false and unbelievable in the eyes of the press. So please respond to my messages asap."

The iKON fan followed up with a less polite, threatening tone, written without honorifics, "Quit putting B.I on the spot. Who are you even that you dare make Kim Han Bin leave iKON? Who do you think you are that you can say do this or that. Yah, Han Seo Hee, get ahold of yourself. Who do you think you are that you can go around doing this s*** to people on a higher level than you. Get your hands off Kim Han Bin. If you keep doing this, I won't let you off easily. You'll go to jail."

Han Seo Hee wrote over these messages with a comment which read, "But the person who made Kim Han Bin leave was Hyun Suk TT keke," pointing the blame toward former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk.

Previously, during her illegal drug investigation in 2016, Han Seo Hee told police that she delivered drugs to iKON member B.I. Then, as the investigation came back into the light earlier this year, Han Seo Hee claimed that she was forced by Yang Hyun Suk to take back her original statement to the police at the time, thus erasing B.I's name from any potential investigations. As the issue spread quickly, B.I admitted that he purchased the package from Han Seo Hee in 2016, but ultimately did not partake in the drugs; the idol then announced his departure from iKON.