Watch the upgraded, 2019 version of NCT 127's debut song 'Fire Truck'!

On the June 5 broadcast of MBC's 'Weekly Idol', NCT 127 returned as guests after successfully wrapping up the North American leg of their 1st world tour!

On this episode, NCT 127 not only performed their comeback title track "Superhuman", wowing the MCs with their confident moves; but the group also performed a 'Weekly Idol' specialty - the 2019 version of their debut song!

In NCT 127's case, the upgraded, 2019 version of their debut song "Fire Truck" proved to be even more meaningful, as members who joined the group after NCT 127's initial debut also joined in for a dynamic performance.

Also on this episode of 'Weekly Idol', NCT 127 paired off into "couples" and played various games to decide the "Best couple" within the group. Check out their full performances of "Fire Truck" and "Superhuman", above and below!