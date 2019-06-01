Super Junior's Yesung responds to fans after deleting Instagram post supporting Kangin





Super Junior's Yesung has responded to fans on Instagram.

On June 1, Yesung posted a message on his Instagram Story for his fans to address a post he eventually deleted.

The day before, on May 31 KST, Yesung had posted a teaser image of Kangin's upcoming web drama 'What Happened To Mirae', with the following caption: "Fighting for you, no matter who says what."

The caption had aroused netizens for his choice of words, as Kangin had taken a hiatus from the public due to certain controversies that were later stated to be false. Furthermore, fans were also worried that Yesung's comment would nevertheless backfire, contrary to his intentions.

Accordingly, Yesung wrote for the fans after deleting the post:

"I really didn't mean it that way~ That was thoughtless (careless) of me. Please don't misunderstand. If you guys are upset, then it makes me even more upset. I'm sorry."

In other news, SJ Label announced that Kangin's participation in the new web series was not an official comeback.