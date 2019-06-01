Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Super Junior's Yesung responds to fans after deleting Instagram post supporting Kangin

Super Junior's Yesung has responded to fans on Instagram.

On June 1, Yesung posted a message on his Instagram Story for his fans to address a post he eventually deleted. 

The day before, on May 31 KST, Yesung had posted a teaser image of Kangin's upcoming web drama 'What Happened To Mirae', with the following caption: "Fighting for you, no matter who says what."

The caption had aroused netizens for his choice of words, as Kangin had taken a hiatus from the public due to certain controversies that were later stated to be false. Furthermore, fans were also worried that Yesung's comment would nevertheless backfire, contrary to his intentions.

Accordingly, Yesung wrote for the fans after deleting the post: 

"I really didn't mean it that way~ That was thoughtless (careless) of me. Please don't misunderstand. If you guys are upset, then it makes me even more upset. I'm sorry."

In other news, SJ Label announced that Kangin's participation in the new web series was not an official comeback.

JoyHana1,138 pts 21 days ago 31
21 days ago

Dude was in a gc with the Hitmaker cast and there were pics shared which were taken without consent and they made comments about them. How is that false? His DUIs are on freaking record and let's not forget his last fuck up with assaulting a woman (and visiting an escort bar, but hey some people here take no offense in prostitution...).

As for Yesung, he knows that Korean people despise Kangin especially their Korean fanbase and you can see a lot of dislike from Chinese fans on Weibo as well. There was some outrage on the Korean side of twitter because he blocked some of his fans who voiced their disappointment in a harsh tone, that didn't help. I mean he did word it like he doesn't care about all the scandals and crimes Kangin was involved in. What did he think would happen?

I feel kind of bad for him, because he doesn't seem to have the best mental health, but on the other hand he still supports a violent creep like Kangin so I'll just save my compassion for the women involved.

27

jokerfish321 pts 21 days ago 2
21 days ago

Kangin is on hiatus for 2 DUI & getting drunk and fighting his "girlfriend" in a salon room.

