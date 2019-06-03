April's Chaewon opens her own YouTube channel 'Honey Chan'!

April's Chaewon is the latest idol to create her own YouTube channel, 'Honey Chan'!

On June 3, Chaewon released her first video announcing the official opening of the channel. In the clip, she is seen talking with an off-screen PD about what kind of content she wants to share with her fans through 'Honey Chan,' including song covers, singing tips, and sharing vlog-style content.





Meanwhile, the idol also vowed to regularly update the channel with content, estimating roughly four videos a month.





Check out Chaewon's channel above!