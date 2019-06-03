Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

April's Chaewon opens her own YouTube channel 'Honey Chan'!

April's Chaewon is the latest idol to create her own YouTube channel, 'Honey Chan'!

On June 3, Chaewon released her first video announcing the official opening of the channel. In the clip, she is seen talking with an off-screen PD about what kind of content she wants to share with her fans through 'Honey Chan,' including song covers, singing tips, and sharing vlog-style content.


Meanwhile, the idol also vowed to regularly update the channel with content, estimating roughly four videos a month.


Check out Chaewon's channel above!

Ah_Chuu354 pts 19 days ago
19 days ago

Chaewon is just perfect, I hope her channel does well!

2

MusikLova2 pts 19 days ago
19 days ago

Congratulations APRIL's soulful voice Chaewon! 😍😘❤️️👍



