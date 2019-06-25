Red Velvet have revealed their 'mass performance' video for "Zimzalabim".
The girl group previously teased a public performance music video, and they took "Zimzalabim" to a stadium in 'Zip.Code: Seoul' to perform the choreography with what looks like a 100 fans. With this video, Red Velvet hope to inspire fans around the world to participate in their 'Zip.Code: Worldwide' event.
Watch Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim" mass performance video above and the MV here if you missed it.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
40
23
Posted by8 hours ago
Red Velvet drop 'Zimzalabim' mass performance video in Seoul
Red Velvet have revealed their 'mass performance' video for "Zimzalabim".
5 5,633 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment