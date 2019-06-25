Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Red Velvet drop 'Zimzalabim' mass performance video in Seoul

Red Velvet have revealed their 'mass performance' video for "Zimzalabim".

The girl group previously teased a public performance music video, and they took "Zimzalabim" to a stadium in 'Zip.Code: Seoul' to perform the choreography with what looks like a 100 fans. With this video, Red Velvet hope to inspire fans around the world to participate in their 'Zip.Code: Worldwide' event.

Watch Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim" mass performance video above and the MV here if you missed it. 

Suvi159 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

This is so cool! The girls are shining this comeback

LumosMist188 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

Wow that’s so cool! Video came out great

