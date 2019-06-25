Red Velvet drop 'Zimzalabim' mass performance video in Seoul

Red Velvet have revealed their 'mass performance' video for "Zimzalabim".



The girl group previously teased a public performance music video, and they took "Zimzalabim" to a stadium in 'Zip.Code: Seoul' to perform the choreography with what looks like a 100 fans. With this video, Red Velvet hope to inspire fans around the world to participate in their 'Zip.Code: Worldwide' event.



Watch Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim" mass performance video above and the MV here if you missed it.