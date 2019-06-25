Super Junior's Heechul says he could never date someone who does this

Super Junior's Heechul revealed he could never date someone who has a particular habit when it comes to food.



At the June 25th press conference for 'Somebival 1+1', Heechul expressed, "For example if I was dating Soyu, it would be tough to date if we had different styles when it comes to sauce - pouring or dipping. I feel like pouring the sauce over isn't considerate. For people who dip, they don't like things that are too sweet, so they dip only a little bit."



He then yelled, "If you pour the sauce, it means you want to eat the tangsuyuk (fried pork pieces) all by yourself!" Lee Soo Geun responded, "In the past, they didn't have a lot of extra plates, so a lot of people just poured the sauce." Heechul said, "Are you the kind of person who pours the sauce? I respect you, but I can't eat tangsuyuk with you."





KBS's 'Somebival 1+1' featuring hosts Lee Soo Geun, Soyu, and Heechul premieres on June 26 at 11:10 PM KST.