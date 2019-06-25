Red Velvet compete for the position of SM Entertainment director

Red Velvet competed for the position of director at SM Entertainment.



On the June 25th installment of 'Idol Room', Seulgi revealed she's been working towards the goal of director, saying, "It's been 10 years since I've entered the agency. I thought about how I fit in well with this company." She explained, "There are a lot of training systems available there. Language, song, and dance. There are a lot of amazing sunbaes too. It's a good company."



The 'Idol Room' hosts then gave the Red Velvet members a quiz about SM Entertainment, and Yeri was the first to get the date the agency was founded, yelling, "February 14. I'm the director!" As for the label's philosophy, all the members answered, "Neo technology," but Joy was the only one to get the right answer of "Culture technology."



In the end, Wendy won the title of director, saying, "It feels good to win."



In related news, Red Velvet recently made a comeback with "Zimzalabim".



