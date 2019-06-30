Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Listen to the moody highlight medley for Ha Sung Woon's 2nd mini album 'BXXX'

Just about a week left until HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon returns as a solo artist, with his 2nd mini album 'BXXX'!

Ahead of his full solo comeback, Ha Sung Woon has revealed a moody highlight medley of all 5 tracks from his upcoming mini album including "Bluemaze", title track "Blue", "Riding" feat. Gaeko, "Excuse Me", and "What Are You Doing Today?!". The idol also took part in composing and writing the lyrics for 4 of the tracks above. 

Ha Sung Woon's 'BXXX' drops on July  8 at 6 PM KST!

