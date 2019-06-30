Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

DAY6 confirm their comeback with 'The Book of Us: Gravity' in colorful teaser image

After releasing their mysterious prologue film earlier, DAY6 have now confirmed their comeback with the release of their first, colorful teaser image!

DAY6 will be returning this July 15 with their 5th mini album, 'The Book of Us: Gravity'. This will mark the idol band's first ever comeback of 2019, Approximately 7 months after 'Remember Us: Youth Part 2'.

Furthermore, the band also hinted at the grand start of their 2019 world tour, opening this August 9-11 in Seoul. Cant wait for more info on DAY6's comeback!

mallylmilaw618 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Yaaaay finally!

soum2,773 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Excited their last album was great! Looking forward to this 😁😁

