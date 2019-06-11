Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Jeon So Mi throws a sassy birthday party in her debut 'Birthday' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

D-1 until Jeon So Mi makes her long-awaited solo artist debut!

With her solo debut right around the corner, Jeon So Mi has just released a fun, sassy MV teaser for her 1st single "Birthday", inviting fans to a colorful birthday party. "Birthday", composed by Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, and Jeon So Mi, will be a fun and bright summer track to lighten up listeners. 

Look out for the full release of Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" as well as her self-composed b-side "Outta My Head", coming June 13 at 6 PM KST!

  Jeon So Mi
cabbagejuice
10 days ago

i never stanned her but after all shes been through im definitely supporting her

sixteen, pd101, ioi, unnies, girls next door, now solo!

1 more reply

yoyo281964
10 days ago

Honestly I wish her the best and a successful debut.

