Jeon So Mi throws a sassy birthday party in her debut 'Birthday' MV teaser

D-1 until Jeon So Mi makes her long-awaited solo artist debut!

With her solo debut right around the corner, Jeon So Mi has just released a fun, sassy MV teaser for her 1st single "Birthday", inviting fans to a colorful birthday party. "Birthday", composed by Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, and Jeon So Mi, will be a fun and bright summer track to lighten up listeners.

Look out for the full release of Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" as well as her self-composed b-side "Outta My Head", coming June 13 at 6 PM KST!

