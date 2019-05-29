Tiffany Young reunites with fellow Girls' Generation members in Seoul

Tiffany Young reunited with her fellow Girls' Generation members in Seoul!



In her recent YouTube vlog, Tiffany Young headed over to Seoul for the VIP screening of Sooyoung's movie 'Memories of a Dead End'. She also met up with her TaeTiSeo members Taeyeon and Seohyun. At the VIP screening, Seohyun, Taeyeon, Sooyoung, Hyoyeon, and Yuri can be seen with all smiles at the VIP screening.



Check out Tiffany's vlog above!